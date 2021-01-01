Kangana Ranaut has organized a party for her team on the occasion of New Year. Not only this, a video of her dancing with children has come out. Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared this video of her, in which she is seen dancing with nephew Prithviraj. Apart from Prithviraj, some other children are seen in this video. Kangana Ranaut is wearing a white dress and she looks like dancing just like the kids. Kangana Ranaut is dancing to the song ‘Kadi Saddi Gali’ wearing a white gown and pink everyday. At the same time, the children are dancing with them and are seen jumping.

Earlier on Friday morning, Kangana Ranaut had informed that today she is organizing a brunch for her Dhakad team, which has continuously worked tirelessly even during the holidays. Kangana, while giving information about the organization of the party, wrote, ‘I am organizing a brunch for my Dhakad team. The entire team has worked tirelessly even in the holiday season. It feels great coming home. Hopefully, 2021 will go well. ‘ Earlier on Thursday, Kangana shared a picture of her wardrobe with fans.

Kangana Ranaut’s big shoe collection was seen in this picture. Kangana Ranaut, while sharing the picture, wrote that since coming home, I have been engaged in cleaning for many days. Kangana wrote that it looks as if I have become a slave to my own things. Recently Kangana Ranaut has completed the shooting of the movie Thalaivi based on the life of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. In this film, she will be seen in the role of Jayalalithaa.

Kangana Ranaut had told about the film that in the past, she had to increase her weight by 20 kg to play the role of Jayalalithaa. She said that this has affected her waist, but it matters more how she looks in Jayalalithaa’s role.