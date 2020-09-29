Kangana called her first kiss awkward and dirty A few months ago, Kangana discussed her first relationship with her first love at the India Today Conclave. In this conversation, Kangana described her first kiss as weird and dirty. Kangana also told who did the first one.

Story of Kiss before Kangana During the Never Say Die: Queen of Reinvention session, Kangana talked about her relationship with Teenage. During this time, he also told the story of his first kiss. He told that his first kiss was very strange. Kangana even said that her mouth had completely freeze and she could not even move.

Kangana said- He was a very cute Punjabi boy Kangana talks about her first date with a Punjabi boy. Kangana had said, ‘My first relationship happened when I was 17-18 years old. I was in Chandigarh then. My friend went on a date and then I became friends with her date friend. He was a very cute Punjabi boy.

‘He looked at me and said that you are a child’ Kangana said about the boy, ‘He was 28 years old and I was 16-17 years old. He looked at me and said that you are a child. He understood that I am new to all this. My heart was broken. I personally felt that I am a very passionate lover. I used to message her then and say that give me a chance – I will grow up. ‘

‘My mouth was frozen, I couldn’t even move’ Kangana had told, ‘I could not KISS her. So I practiced doing KISS on my palm first. My first KISS wasn’t too magical, it was a weird and dirty experience. My mouth had freeze, I could not even move. The boy said – just shake your mouth.

I used to imagine the teacher on the song ‘Chand Chupa Badal Mein’ Kangana Ranaut described her teacher as her first crush in this conversation. He had said, ‘When you are young, your heart beats for your teacher. Boys don’t even have a mustache till the age of 15-16, so you have a teacher in front of you who you fall in love with. ‘

‘I was in ninth grade, when I had a crush on the teacher’ He told, “I was in ninth class, I had a crush on the teacher.” Not only this, he told that at that time Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam used to imagine his teacher with a scarf on the song ‘Chand Chupa Badal Mein’.

Kangana Ranaut is known for her outspoken and cool style in Balivu. These days, Kangana is also in great discussions to confront the Maharashtra government and BMC. Whether it is her talk or the discussion of others, Kangana likes to talk freely. Kangana has talked openly about her first kiss, her first relationship and her first date.