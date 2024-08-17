Saturday, August 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Kangasala | One was seriously injured in a three-car chain crash

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 17, 2024
in World Europe
0
Kangasala | One was seriously injured in a three-car chain crash
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A chain crash of three cars happened in Kangasa on Saturday afternoon.

In Pirkanmaa one person was seriously injured in a three-car chain crash on Saturday. According to the rescue service, a total of four people were involved in the traffic accident in Kangasa.

The driver of the last car in the collision was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Based on information from the afternoon, three other people who were in the accident survived the accident with minor injuries at most, and two of the cars were salvageable.

The rescue service was alerted to the accident on Saturday afternoon. Road traffic in the area of ​​the accident returned to normal at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

#Kangasala #injured #threecar #chain #crash

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]