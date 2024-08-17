Kangasala | One was seriously injured in a three-car chain crash

Kangasala|A chain crash of three cars happened in Kangasa on Saturday afternoon.

In Pirkanmaa one person was seriously injured in a three-car chain crash on Saturday. According to the rescue service, a total of four people were involved in the traffic accident in Kangasa.

The driver of the last car in the collision was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Based on information from the afternoon, three other people who were in the accident survived the accident with minor injuries at most, and two of the cars were salvageable.

The rescue service was alerted to the accident on Saturday afternoon. Road traffic in the area of ​​the accident returned to normal at 2 p.m. on Saturday.