Kangasala | A person fell from a balcony, the police do not suspect a crime

Based on the preliminary investigation by the police, there would also have been something wrong with the balcony.

SundayIn in the case of a person who fell from the balcony of a hotel building the other night, no crime is suspected, the police will inform.

“Several interrogations and a comprehensive technical investigation have been conducted during the preliminary investigation. Based on the information obtained during the investigation, there is no longer any suspicion of a crime in the case, but based on the existing information, it was an accident and the preliminary investigation of the case will be decided by the police,” the police write in their announcement.

Based on the preliminary investigation by the police, there would not have been anything wrong with the balcony either.

According to the police, there are no other persons involved in the matter besides the parties involved. One person was arrested at the scene, who is no longer suspected of the crime, the police say. According to the police, the person was released after “preliminary investigation measures”.

Man fell from the balcony of a private apartment. The same property has both hotel accommodation and private apartments. The person who fell was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital, the police say in their release.