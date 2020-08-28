Cricket Australia (CA) tried to reduce the risk of an outbreak of Covid-19 infection by sweating their players head, face and neck to shine the ball during the limited-overs series against England. Is stopped from use. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned the use of saliva on the ball for interim health protection to avoid the Kovid-19 epidemic. However, the player can use sweat from anywhere on the body and apply it to the ball.

But CA is taking precautions to reduce any risk of the virus spreading. According to Cricket.com.au, based on the medical advice of the board, he told his players not to use sweat near the mouth or nose.



This leaves players with the option of using sweat from the abdomen or waist during the series against England in Southampton from 4 September. The team’s main fast bowler Mitchell Starc feels that this will not affect the limited overs format.

Stark said, “It is not so important in white ball cricket. Once you start playing with a new ball, you try to keep it dry. It is more important in red ball cricket. The England players were seen using sweat from their backs and foreheads during the series against the West Indies and Pakistan.

Stark said, “I think we saw it during the England Test series, Joffra (Archer) was using sweat from his back.” Stark is also included in Australia’s Test team, he feels that if things do not change, similar restrictions will be maintained during the team’s home season. However, this fast bowler said that when the team’s Test series starts, it will have to be discussed.