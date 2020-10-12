There is a big news coming from Mumbai at this time and that is that there is no electricity in Mumbai at this time. Yes, this problem has been revealed due to grid failure in many areas of Mumbai. Celebs are giving a reaction on this on social media. In such a situation, the tweet that actress Kangana Raunat has shared on social media is going viral very fast.

After this, Kangana Ranot has taken a dig at the Maharashtra government. He wrote in his tweet, “Powercut in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Maharashtra government is doing k-a-k … Kangana”. Fans are very much fond of Kangana’s full-bodied style.

पावर कट पर महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने लोगों को धैर्य रखने की सलाह दी है. उन्होंने लिखा है, “पूरे शहर में बिजली का आउटरेज…किसी तरह यह मैसेज मैनेज कर रहा हूं…धैर्य रखें…सबकुछ ठीक होगा.”

T 3688 – Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well ..

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 12, 2020

