Kangana gave a statement on Mumbai and Mumbai Police, in which she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir PoK and called the Mumbai Police a shameful blot on the name of the police force. Since then, many Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to express their reactions to this matter. Actress Dia Mirza wrote, Mumbai, my darling, I have worked here for 20 years. She came here when she was 19 years old. This city has accepted me openly and has kept me safe.

Actor Ritesh Deshmukh wrote, “Mumbai is Hisdustan.” Actress Meera Chopra expressed. I am a Delhi girl and have been living in Mumbai for the last five years. I can proudly say that it is very safe city and Mumbai Police is the most helpful.

Mumbai is Hindustan. – Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 3, 2020

Actor Sonu Sood expressed his reactions saying, ‘Mumbai changes the fate of this city. If you salute, you will get salute. Actress Manvi said, City of Choice, there is no better place than this, I love Mumbai. Singer Rekha Bhardwaj wrote “I always say, I love Amchi Mumbai.”

Mumbai .. This city changes destiny. If you salute, you will get salute ???????? – sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 3, 2020

Actress Renuka Shahane wrote about Kangana’s statement, ‘Dear Kangna, Mumbai is the city that made your dreams come true and made you a Bollywood star, everyone hopes that you show a little bit of respect for this city. How can you compare Mumbai to PoK? Spoke the tongue and said anything.

The respectable minister had sent his top police to my house during Covid lockdown to intimidate me after my #PalgharLynching tweets & when a Bollywood actress tweeted against me. They want to run this govt. by shutting up there critics. And protecting cheerleader Bollywoodiyas. https://t.co/Wc7sOgzswj – Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 4, 2020

However, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, in favor of Kangana Ranaut, said, ‘Maharashtra government and Mumbai police should stop using Bollywood junkies for image makeovers. Instead, they should focus on Kovid, Pit, Anti-India Mafia and Pakistan sponsored narco-terrorism. Balasaheb did this.