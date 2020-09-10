Bollywood actress Kangana was spending time in lockdown at her Manali house in Himachal Pradesh. After the lockdown, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is back in Mumbai. In the midst of increasing Shiv Sena tensions, Kangana was given Y-Plus category protection by the Union Home Minister before returning to Mumbai. At the same time, Kangana, the security of Kangana, the host and model Kubra Sait retaliated with some questions and asked, will the security money received by Kangana be deducted from her tax?

Let me tell you, Kangana Ranaut recently blocked actress Kubra Sait on Twitter, after which the Sacred Games star reacted. Kubra has reacted once again on social media after Kangana Ranaut got Y category security. Kubra shared the news of Kangana’s Y category security and tweeted – I’m just checking, is this happening with my tax money?

Just checking, is it going out my taxes? https://t.co/z6xYxXPqEv – Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 7, 2020

Kubra wrote in his tweet, “Just checking whether this security money will be deducted from the tax given to me?” Now Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel has responded to this. Rangoli has asked how much tax Kubra pays to the government? While sharing the news on Insta Story, Rangoli wrote – Just asking curiosity, how much tax do you pay?

Politics is what are led us to where we stand today. Politics will make things worse. The current scenario needs attention to real problems, not the creation of more issues.

This is abominable. Not cool BMC, not cool.#KanganaRanaut https://t.co/LqSBJWParM – Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 9, 2020

Let me tell you, yesterday BMC ransacked Kangana's office in Mumbai. Kubra has condemned it. Meanwhile, many people are openly speaking in favor of Kangana Ranot in Mumbai.