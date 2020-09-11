The tug of war between Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and the Maharashtra government has been in the news for several consecutive days. Raising voice for Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana described Mumbai as PoK. After this, Shiv Sena leaders are asking Kangana to apologize. Meanwhile, BMC has vandalized Kangana by citing alleged illegal construction in its office, after which Kangana has directly challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

‘I’m proud of my daughter’

Now Kangana’s mother Asha Ranaut has reacted to the recent developments. Talking to TV channel Aaj Tak, Asha Ranaut said, ‘My daughter is getting punished for speaking the truth. He has been in Maharashtra for the last 16 years and has done nothing wrong. I am proud of my daughter that she always stands by the truth. If she sees anything wrong then asks me and I advise her of right wrong. ‘

Sadhvi Pragya’s statement in Kangana Ranaut case, Maharashtra government doing injustice under Congress influence

‘We were Congress supporters but BJP helped’

On the political support that Kangana has been receiving in recent times, Asha Ranaut said, ‘I want to thank the BJP which they supported my daughter. I also thank Home Minister Amit Shah, who provided security to my daughter at such a time. We have been supporters of the Congress party since the beginning, but in such bad times the BJP has helped us, for which I thank them.

Why did Kangana’s office break? Sanjay Raut said this in response

‘This is not Bal Thackeray’s Shiv Sena’

Kangana Ranaut’s mother has also criticized the ruling party Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. He said, ‘If Kangana were wrong, the people of the country would not support her. What kind of government is this, this is not Bal Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, about which we have been hearing since childhood. This Shiv Sena is timid and cowardly. My daughter worked hard for 15 years and added money to each office. We belong to middle class family. They (Shiv Sena) have the property of their parents, on which they are boasting and torturing so much.

On the demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said- ‘Uprooted’

Questions raised on opposition parties

Asha Ranaut also severely criticized the opposition parties. He said, ‘My daughter has supported the truth and for this entire India has stood by her and will stand. I thank Amit Shah and Himachal government for giving protection to my daughter, otherwise what do they know about these people. After all, why BJP does not protect my daughter, why opposition parties speak. What trouble do they have, don’t they have daughters at home? Those people spoke so much nonsense about my daughter. If anyone supports the truth, they should support it.