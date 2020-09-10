BMC’s action at Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai office is receiving criticism everywhere. Kangana Y has now come to Mumbai under the security cover of Shiv Sena threat. After the action, where the BMC is on the court frame, the Shiv Sena has also come under target of everyone in the political corridors. In the midst of all this, for the first time, Kangana’s mother Asha Ranaut’s statement has also come. Kangana’s mother has said that she is proud of her daughter. Not only this, Asha Ranaut said that we were Congressmen from the beginning, but Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi supported us. He gave protection to our daughter.

‘Daughter is proud, lives with truth’

Kangana’s mother Asha Ranaut said, ‘The prayers of the people of the whole of India are with Kangana. I am proud of my daughter that she always stands with truth. We thank the Central Government, Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah, who protected my daughter. Thanks to Amit Shah ji for giving security to Kangana, if she is not given protection, then do not know what would happen to her. ‘

‘We were Congressmen from the beginning, but …’

Kangana’s mother further said, ‘We were with the Congress from the beginning, right from the beginning. Our grandfather was also a Congressman from the beginning. But then we got support, Amita Shah ji, who supported my daughter. We thank them My prayers are with the daughter. Kangana’s mother Asha Devi also thanked Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

Kangana vs Government of Maharashtra in Mumbai

Let me tell you that due to questioning the working style of Mumbai Police and comparing Mumbai to PoK, the verbal war between Kangana and Maharashtra Government started. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut used the slang words for Kangana, while Home Minister Anil Deshmukh even said that Kangana did not have the right to live in Mumbai or Maharashtra. After this, Shiv Sena leaders also threatened Kangana not to come to Mumbai.

BMC breaks office before Kangana reaches Mumbai

Kangana took it as a challenge and reached Mumbai on 9 September. When Kangana’s father appealed to the government for protection, the Central Government gave him the security of Y category. Meanwhile, BMC vandalized Kangana’s office on Wednesday citing violation of renovation rules. Kangana’s petition against BMC on this matter was to be heard on Thursday, which has been deferred till September 22 by the High Court. Kangana also came to visit her destroyed office on Thursday.