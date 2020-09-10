Kangana’s mother Asha Ranaut said, ‘The prayers of the people of the whole of India are with Kangana. I am proud of my daughter that she always stands with truth. We thank the Central Government, Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah, who protected my daughter. Thanks to Amit Shah ji for giving security to Kangana, if she is not given protection, then do not know what would happen to her. ‘
‘We were Congressmen from the beginning, but …’
Kangana’s mother further said, ‘We were with the Congress from the beginning, right from the beginning. Our grandfather was also a Congressman from the beginning. But then we got support, Amita Shah ji, who supported my daughter. We thank them My prayers are with the daughter. Kangana’s mother Asha Devi also thanked Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.
Kangana vs Government of Maharashtra in Mumbai
Let me tell you that due to questioning the working style of Mumbai Police and comparing Mumbai to PoK, the verbal war between Kangana and Maharashtra Government started. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut used the slang words for Kangana, while Home Minister Anil Deshmukh even said that Kangana did not have the right to live in Mumbai or Maharashtra. After this, Shiv Sena leaders also threatened Kangana not to come to Mumbai.
BMC breaks office before Kangana reaches Mumbai
Kangana took it as a challenge and reached Mumbai on 9 September. When Kangana’s father appealed to the government for protection, the Central Government gave him the security of Y category. Meanwhile, BMC vandalized Kangana’s office on Wednesday citing violation of renovation rules. Kangana’s petition against BMC on this matter was to be heard on Thursday, which has been deferred till September 22 by the High Court. Kangana also came to visit her destroyed office on Thursday.
