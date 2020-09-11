Highlights: Mumbai ATS arrested man who threatened Sanjay Raut

Arrested person said – Kangana’s fan

Now preparations are being made to bring him to Mumbai

Kolkata

A person who threatened Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on the social networking site was arrested on Friday. The man has claimed that he is a fan of actress Kangana Ranaut. A team of Mumbai Police arrested Palash Ghosh with the help of Kolkata Police from Tholiganj residence in the early hours on Friday for threatening Raut.

Ghosh had warned the Shiv Sena leader of ‘serious consequences’ on the social networking site. The Mumbai Police approached the Kolkata Police in the case and was arrested. According to the information, he will be produced before the city court where the Mumbai Police will request a transit remand to take him to Mumbai. There has been a verbal war between Shiv Sena leader Raut and actress Ranaut for the past few days.

Where did the controversy start?

Explain that after the drugs angle surfaced in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Kangana Ranaut claimed his connivance with the drugs in the industry. Kangana said that she wants to give a statement on this but she does not trust the Mumbai Police. They are scared of Mumbai Police. Not only this, Kangana compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The conversation between the two started after Kangana’s statement. Sanjay Raut gave a statement that if he is scared in Mumbai, he is requested not to come here. On this, Kangana made a statement, warning that she will come to Mumbai and show restraint if someone’s father has power.

NCP leader Jayant Patil says Kangana is making rhetoric for publicity

Sanjay Raut abused and then cleaned up

After this, the debate between the two intensified and Sanjay Raut even used the abuse to Kangana. After the criticism, Sanjay Raut clarified his statement and said, ‘I was misinterpreted. Kangana is a little naughty, I have seen her statement etc. She often speaks like this. Kangana is a naughty girl. In my language I was trying to call him dishonest and to say that we use that word (haramkhor).