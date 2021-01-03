Kangana Ranaut is considered a staunch supporter of the policies of the BJP government and also gets into disputes from time to time. Recently, Kangana Ranaut has taken on Deepika Padukone, Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap. Kangana has taken all these celebrities to support the protest demonstration in JNU last year. Kangana, as always, has taken these celebrities on Twitter for JNU, Anti CAA and Anti NRC Protest.

Kangana called these celebrities ‘filmy clones’

Kangana in her sharp tweet called all these film celebrities as ‘filmy clones’ and asked the question whether they would apologize to the people of the country for their actions. Kangana wrote that now that it has been proved that the students performing in JNU had spread rumors and wrong things against the Citizenship Amendment Act and they admitted that they were involved in this campaign of spreading hatred, lies and terror. Will the film pranks supporting these countries apologize to the country.

Now that it has proved that JNU students spread misinformation and lies about CAA, they have admitted that they have been involved in spreading hate, lies and terrorism. Will these filmy clowns apologize to this nation but who will compensate for the lives that are lost in Delhi riots? https://t.co/AMUDTDyV3d – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 3, 2021

All these actors-actresses are not less than terrorists

Apart from this, Kangana said that all these actors-actresses are not less than terrorists. Another Bhanda of the Bollywood industry has erupted. Those who supported the protesters of JNU Shaheen Bagh are also no less than any terrorist. Wake up India and see them.

read this also-

Special preparations for Kareena-Saif’s house for the little guest …. ‘Bebo’ engaged in preparing the dream home

Malaika shares picture with Arjun, Kareena asked – what is the menu?