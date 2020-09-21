Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is targeting the film industry continuously by being vocal. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut also demanded his arrest after Anurag Kashyap was accused of sexual exploitation. Now after this, Kangana has once again shared her experience in the film industry with everyone. After Payal Ghosh’s allegations, Kangana said that many colleagues with her have done so.

While giving his support to sensational accuser Payal Ghosh against Anurag Kashyap on Saturday, Ranaut tweeted, “Anurag admitted that Anurag was never satisfied even after marrying different people, Anurag tweeted What they did together is a common thing in bollywood, here the struggling outsider girls are treated like sex workers. ”

I far as I know Anurag self admittedly has never been monogamous even when he was married to various people, what Anurag did to Payal is a common practice in Bullywood, treating struggling outsider girls like sex workers comes naturally to them #AnuragKashyap #PayalGhosh https://t.co/d07hF40FIe – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

There is often bitter rhetoric on Twitter between Anurag Kashyap and Kangana Ranaut. Ranaut is an outspoken supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, while Kashyap has been bitterly critical of the government.

Bullywood is full of sexual predators who have fake and dummy marriages they expect a new hot young girl to make them happy everyday, they do the same to young vulnerable men also, I have settled my scores my way I don’t need #MeToo but most girls do #PayalGhosh #AnuragKashyap – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

Asked by a journalist to file a complaint against those who assaulted her, Ranaut replied, “I hit them where it hurts the most. I can take my revenge. I don’t ask you for help.” “