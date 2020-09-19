Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has recently got herself into controversy by targeting Urmila Matondkar, Jaya Bachchan and Bollywood. While some people are supporting him, many are also criticizing him fiercely. Kangana has said that she has a record that she has never started a fight on her own and if someone has proved that the battle was ever announced on her behalf, then she will be Twitter Will leave.

Kangana wrote on Twitter on Friday, “I might think everyone is a very fighting person, but this is not true. My record has been that I have never started a fight with myself and if someone proves it, I will leave Twitter. I do not start a fight, but I do end it. Lord Krishna has said that when someone challenges you to fight, never refuse it. “

I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them 🙂 – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet is becoming very fast. Along with this, let us tell you that Kangana reacted to that statement of Urmila, in which Urmila said that what is her motive behind defaming Bollywood in the name of drug mafia? On this, Kangana retorted that Urmila was making fun of her struggles. He also called Urmila a ‘soft porn star’. Not only this, Kangana had also commented on Sunny Leone, in favor of this statement on criticism.