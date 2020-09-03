Kangana Ranaut is constantly speaking on nepotism and industry’s drug links in Bollywood. In the past, in the name of getting security, he said that he is more at risk than Mumbai Police. Now Kangana alleges that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has threatened him not to return to Mumbai. Please tell that Kangana is currently in her hometown.

Kangana wrote, got open threat

Kangana has tweeted, Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut has openly threatened me and told me not to come back to Mumbai, freedom in the streets of Mumbai, and now open threat, why is Mumbai giving a feeling like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir?

Kangana said she is afraid of Mumbai Police

In the past, Kangana Ranaut said that she knows a lot about the drug link of Bollywood. She wants to help the Narcotics Control Bureau but needs protection. This was questioned by BJP leader Ram Kadam by tweeting to the Maharashtra government. Kangana replied that she wanted protection from the Center or Himachal Pradesh. He told the Mumbai Police fear.

Kangana Ranaut said on BJP leader Ram Kadam’s tweet – Mumbai police fear more than mafia

Sanjay Raut’s reaction to Kangana’s statement

There are reports that Sanjay Raut has written in ‘Saamana’ that it is shameful to say Kangana while living in Mumbai. Raut has written, we request him not to come to Mumbai. This is insult to the Mumbai Police. The Ministry of Home Affairs should take action on this.