Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again launched a scathing attack on the government of Maharashtra through social media. Kangana Ranaut has been sharing the picture of her broken office on social media that the Shiv Sena converted her temple into a graveyard.

Kangana Ranaut, after the office broke down and sharing the earlier pictures, wrote, “What ever was a temple made it a graveyard, see how my dreams were broken, not rape.”

Along with this, Kangna has shared her pain while sharing some more pictures. He wrote, “An age is passed in building houses and you don’t even sigh … in the burning of settlements, see what you have done to my house, is it not rape?”

An age is passed in building houses and you do not even sigh in burning colonies.

Sharing some more pictures of the broken house, Kangana wrote, “Created my work place, cremated how many people lost their jobs, a film unit employs several hundred people, a movie is released from theaters to sell popcorn Walay’s house runs, snatching employment from all of us, those people are celebrating # NationalUnemploymentDay17Sept today. “

Let us tell you that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished Kangana’s office located in Pali Hills last week for ‘illegal construction’. Kangana also tagged Congress in her series of tweets and used the hashtag ‘National Unemployment Day’.