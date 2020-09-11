Highlights: Actress Kangana Ranaut is constantly attacking Uddhav Thackeray

Kangana asked questions by tweeting video of late Balasaheb

Please tell that Kangana also told Uddhav to be a dynasty.

new Delhi

There has been a ruckus after the action of BMC in actress Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow in Mumbai. On this action of BMC, people are putting the state government in the dock. Kangana herself has opened a front against CM Uddhav Thackeray and even challenged him. Meanwhile, Kangana has once again attacked Uddhav by tweeting an old video of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray to a channel.

Kangana attacked Uddhav by tweeting video

Kangana tweeted this video and wrote, ‘The great Balasaheb was my favorite person. His biggest fear was that one day the Shiv Sena would form an alliance and form the Congress. ‘ Kangana’s tweet is being linked to the current coalition government led by Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Apart from Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are included in this government. However, the fact is that the Shiv Sena has supported the Congress many times in its initial phase. Balasaheb supported Indira Gandhi on the issue of emergency.



Balasaheb had supported Congress many times

Balasaheb founded the Shiv Sena in 1966. When this party was founded, its basis was the opposition of the Congress. The famous cartoonist Balasaheb used to target Indira Gandhi a lot in his cartoons. In 1975, Balasaheb had justified Indira’s decision to impose emergency and at the same time supported the Congress in the 1977 election. However, Shiv Sena had to bear the brunt of this.

Balasaheb said this on dynasty

Balasaheb had said in an interview given to a private channel that he cannot sit his boy on anyone’s head, but if there is any gratitude in the boy, he himself will come forward. On dynasty, he had said that if there was any strength in him, he would sit on the throne, if my son would have power, he would sit. Asked if there is strength in it, Balasaheb said, “Now there is a boy, how can I say that there is no power in him?”



Congress-Shiv Sena relationship till 1980s

On many occasions, Shiv Sena initially supported the Congress. In the 1980 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress was supported by the Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha elections and did not field its party candidates. This was attributed to Balasaheb’s relationship with the then CM AR Antulay.