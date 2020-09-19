There is a debate on social media between Anurag Kashyap and Kangana Ranaut. Now recently, Anurag has made a big point about Kangana during an interview. Anurag recently revealed during an interview that he had seen Kangana drinking champagne during the shoot of the Queen film so that she can boost her confidence. .

Anurag said, ‘I saw her doing this when she was low confidence and I saw it with my own eyes. If I did not see anyone forcing them, then she could not say that someone forced them.

Anurag further said, ‘People do their own elections. Anurag further stated his experience and said, When I did something, he said that it will make you feel better. So if someone tries to give you something to try, then after that you have a choice whether you want to do it or not.

Kangana Ranaut said – We have to save Bollywood from these 8 terrorists

Ravi Kishan also gave a statement

In this interview, Anurag said about Ravi Kishan, “Ravi worked in my film Mukkabaaz. Ravi Kishan starts his day with Jai Shiv Shankar, Jai Bum Bhole, Jai Shiva Shambhu. He used to take Weed himself and everyone knows this. There is no person who does not know that Ravi Kishan does not smoke. He may have left now because he has become a leader. He may not do all this now. ‘

Anurag further said, ‘Do you include it in drugs too? No, I am not judging Ravi Kishan as I have never seen Weed as a drug. So when I hear Ravi Kishan’s statement about drugs, I have a problem with this thing.