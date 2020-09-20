Bollywood’s famous producer-director Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual exploitation by actress Payal Ghosh. In this case Kangana Ranaut has targeted Anurag Kashyap, taking the side of Payal Ghosh. Kangana has said that Anurag Kashyap has cheated all his colleagues. Kangana has claimed that Anurag Kashyap has never been monogamous. He said about Anurag Kashyap’s production company Phantom, that the accused of Meitu are lying there.

Kangana has tweeted serially about Anurag Kashyap. He said, what Payal Ghosh is saying, he is capable of pleasing. He has cheated all his colleagues. He himself has admitted that he has not been monogamous. In Phantom, the accused of Meatu are full. Supported my victims and the Liberals started a campaign against me.

I far as I know Anurag self admittedly has never been monogamous even when he was married to various people, what Anurag did to Payal is a common practice in Bullywood, treating struggling outsider girls like sex workers comes naturally to them #AnuragKashyap #PayalGhosh https://t.co/d07hF40FIe – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

He further said, Anurag himself has admitted that he has never been a monogamus. Not even after getting married. What Anurag has done with Payal is common in Bollywood. Girls who struggle in Bollywood are treated like sex workers.

Anurag is very much capable of doing what #PayalGhosh suggesting, he cheated on all his partners, self admittedly has never been monogamous.Phantomwas full of womenisers many #MeToo Accused, I supported those victims before also and librals started smear campaigns against me. – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

Kangana said in another tweet, Bollywood is full of sexual predators who also perform fake and dummy marriages. They expect a new hot girl to please them every day. They do the same for young weak men.

What #PayalGhosh says many big heroes have done this to me also, suddenly flash their genitals after locking van or room door or in a party during a friendly dance on the dance floor stick his tongue in your mouth, take appointment for work and come home but force himslef on you. – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

Kangana said, ‘What Payal Ghosh has said, many big heroes have done the same thing with him. Such as showing your genitals as soon as the room or van is closed or carrying the tongue in the mouth while dancing in a party. Come home to work and then force them. “

Bullywood is full of sexual predators who have fake and dummy marriages they expect a new hot young girl to make them happy everyday, they do the same to young vulnerable men also, I have settled my scores my way I don’t need #MeToo but most girls do #PayalGhosh #AnuragKashyap – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

Kangana Ranaut demanded justice for Payal Ghosh, said – Arrest Anurag Kashyap

What did payal say

Payal tweeted, accusing Anurag Kashyap. He wrote, “Anurag Kashyap forcefully and abused me.” Payal Ghosh tagged PM Narendra Modi’s Twitter account, wrote, “Please take action on this and show the country the devil behind this person. I know that it can harm me, my security is in danger. Please Please help. “

Anurag Kashyap told the baseless

Anurag Kashyap has tweeted a lot through social media and has described Payal’s allegations as baseless. Anurag Kashyap tweeted, “What’s the matter, it took so much time to try to silence me. Come on. No one used to silence me and lied so much that while being a woman I dragged other women too. Be modest. Madam. I will just say that whatever the allegations are, all of you are baseless. The rest accusing me, dragging my artists and Bachchan family together could not even kill the stool. Madam has two marriages, if she is a crime So I agree and have a lot of love, that too I accept. Whether I have a first wife or a second wife. “

Ravi Kishan said on Anurag Kashyap’s sexual harassment charge – action should be taken on it

Anurag Kashyap further writes, “Or any girlfriend or a lot of actresses I’ve worked with, or the entire girls and women team that has always worked with me, or all the women I’ve met, just In or between the people. I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate any price. The rest of what happens is seen. How much is true in your video, the rest is just you Dua and Pyaar. Apologies for answering your English in Hindi. “

Along with this, Anurag Kashyap also told that he is getting a lot of calls. He writes, “There are a lot of attacks yet. This is just the beginning. Many phones have come, don’t say no and shut up. It also knows where the arrows are going to drop. Intezaar is.”