Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is very active on social media. Seeing the power of social media in Sushant Singh Rajput case, he joined social media. Earlier, his team used to run social media accounts. After coming to Twitter, she is very active and is tweeting something, which is affecting people a lot. Whether it is the case of Sushant Singh Rajput or a social issue.

Kangana Ranaut has made a tweet about PM Care Fund some time back. In this tweet, he wrote, “Those who are asking me about the PM Cares Fund, I must tell that they have not given a single penny, but I have donated millions of rupees. I am the Prime Minister who is credible for crores, I question him. Asker? We have lived life on the same principle, never trusted him whom I trusted. ” Along with this, he has also added smiley emoji.

See Kangana Ranaut’s tweet here-

How is PM Care Fund being used?

Kangana did this on the question of one of the users of the tweet. A Twitter user named Pavitra Shetty had asked Kangana Ranaut to ask about the use of PM Care Fund. Pavitra tagged Kangana, writing, “Can you ask the Prime Minister’s Office to reveal how the PM Cares Fund is being used. Rumor has been misused. This person is an inspiration to millions of people, if If they are right, then submit a report. “

There was a demand to give blood samples from this celebs

Pavitra had asked this question on Kangana’s tweet, in which Kangana asked Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherjee and Vicky Kaushal to give blood samples for drug test. He had said that it is rumored among the people that they are all drug addicts. She wants this rumor to be denied. If the report is correct, then show the report to the people.

Sushant’s life insurance policy was not, the three sisters are hurt by the ongoing campaign against the family