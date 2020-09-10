Highlights: A big political storm has arisen after the bulldozer was run by BMC at Kangana Ranaut’s office

A big political storm has arisen after BMC fired Bulldoer at the Mumbai office of the film actress Kangana Ranaut. It is being told that state governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has also expressed his displeasure over the matter. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been at the center of this entire controversy, has clarified that the BMC broke the Kangana’s office with the Shiv Sena.

On Thursday, when Sanjay Raut was questioned on this issue, he said, ‘Kangana Ranaut’s office took action by BMC. It has no connection with Shiv Sena. You should talk to the Mayor or Commissioner of BMC on this issue. ‘ According to TV reports, Sanjay Raut moved to Matoshree after this. It is being told that there will be discussion about the party’s stand there.



However, earlier Sanjay Raut said that no action has been taken in retaliation. She (Kangana Ranaut) is an artist and lives in Mumbai. The language he used for Mumbai and Maharashtra is not appropriate. If Kangana withdraws her words then there is no dispute.

Kangana is said to be a ‘harakhor girl’

In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Sanjay Raut and Kangana have become very hot on Twitter. In the same heat, Sanjay Raut has once called Kangana even a ‘haramkhor girl’. Later, when she explained it, she was no less in controversy. He said that Kangana is actually a naughty girl.

Balasaheb Thackeray’s entry in the entire controversy

The Shiv Sena government is suffering a lot in this entire controversy. In this whole tussle, Balasaheb Thackeray was also entered on Thursday. #BalasahebThackeray continues to trend on Twitter. Actually, Kangana has taunted Uddhav in a tweet referring to Balasaheb’s good deeds. With this hashtag, people are constantly questioning whether even if Balasaheb was alive, Shiv Sena would have done the same.