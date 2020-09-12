Highlights: The fight between Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena continues

Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ again targets Kangana Ranaut

‘Samna’ gave an example of ‘hating crocodiles by staying in water’ while questioning Maharashtra government by staying in Mumbai

Mumbai

The war of words between the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena continues. In such a situation, Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ (Saamana) again targeted Kangana Ranaut. In the editorial of ‘Saamana’, Kangana Ranaut has been criticized for comparing Mumbai with ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’ under the title ‘Petition of Dispute Mafia’. At the same time, ‘Samna’ has given an example of ‘living in water and hating crocodiles’ while questioning the Maharashtra government.

Targeting Kangana in Saamana, it is written, ‘Do not be hated by crocodiles by staying in water or being stoned in the house of others by staying in the glass itself. Those who threw them cursed Mumbai and Maharashtra. Underestimating Mumbai is like digging a pit for yourself. Maharashtra is the land of saints-mahatmas and revolutionaries. For the Hindavi Swarajya, for independence and for the creation of Maharashtra, the land of Mumbai is bathed with the blood and sweat of the Bhumiputras.

‘The sword of Maharashtra in one hand and the spark of self-respect in the other’

Further written in Saamana, ‘Swabhimaan and Tyagna are the stunning figures of Mumbai. This is a huge heartland Maharashtra, making Aurangzeb’s order in Sambhajinagar and Afzal Khan’s Krub in Pratapgarh. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj gave Bhavani sword in the hands of this Maharashtra. Balasaheb Thackeray held the spark of self-respect in the other hand. If someone feels that ashes have accumulated on that spark, then look at it once! ‘

Attack on Kangana’s statement of ‘Mumbai is Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’

‘Mumbai is Pakistan Occupied Kashmir or not, who created this dispute, congratulations to him. This dispute often comes in the part of Mumbai. But Mumbai is reputed as the capital of Maharashtra, without worrying about these dispute mafias. Further wrote, ‘The Shiv Sena chief always declared that the country is one and unbroken. There is national unity but why is this trumpet of national unity always played about Mumbai Maharashtra? Why these things of national unity do not apply to other states? Whatever comes, teaches Maharashtra national unity. ‘

Kangna Ranaut again on Shiv Sena, also raised questions on Sonia Gandhi’s silence

Saamna described Kangana as traitor, dishonest

Even before Kangana Ranaut’s arrival, Kangana was attacked in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna. Saamna had attacked Kangana with words like dishonest, traitorous…. Kangana was described as dishonest in Saamana’s editorial. Even Kangana was described as a traitor, dishonest and mentally deformed. At the same time, the Modi government was said to give protection to the traitor. At the same time, journalists were also called traitors and were called traitors.