Earlier, Sadhguru shared many photos with Will Smith on his Twitter handle. In these pictures, he was laughing with Will Smith at times, sometimes spending a moment of relaxation and sometimes discussing an issue deeply. With these pictures, Sadhguru wrote, ‘It was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your union be strong and religion should be your guide.
Kangana Ranaut reached the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi in September and shared her pictures on social media. In these pictures, Juhi Chawla and Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev are also seen with Kangana Ranaut.
Talking about the workfront, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the film ‘Panga’ released in January this year. She is now doing a thalivi biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Apart from this film, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in films like ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhakad’.
