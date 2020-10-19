Hollywood star Will Smith recently met Isha Foundation founder Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev. Both celebrities shared the moments of this meeting on social media. Now Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has shared a video of Jaggi Vasudev and Will Smith. The actress has expressed hope that Bollywood stars will also show curiosity about spirituality.

Kangana Ranaut has shared a video on her Twitter handle on Monday. It can be seen that Jaggi Vasudev and Will Smith are discussing some issues. With this video, the actress wrote, ‘How nice it is when a very popular star like Will Smith gets to know how spiritual they are, hopefully sometimes our stars are also interested and interested to know the science of spirituality and yoga. Show. Sadhguru ji has a lot to offer. Hopefully people will be able to utilize their time more and more.

Earlier, Sadhguru shared many photos with Will Smith on his Twitter handle. In these pictures, he was laughing with Will Smith at times, sometimes spending a moment of relaxation and sometimes discussing an issue deeply. With these pictures, Sadhguru wrote, ‘It was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your union be strong and religion should be your guide.

Kangana Ranaut reached the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi in September and shared her pictures on social media. In these pictures, Juhi Chawla and Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev are also seen with Kangana Ranaut.

Talking about the workfront, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the film ‘Panga’ released in January this year. She is now doing a thalivi biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Apart from this film, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in films like ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhakad’.