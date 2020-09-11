And the dispute between the government of Maharashtra has caught a lot. He has been very angry since BMC broke Kangana’s office. She is constantly tweeting about this. Now he has shared an old video of Bala Saheb. It is also written that Great Bala Saheb was my favorite icon.

Kangana shared old video of Bala Saheb

Kangana tweeted the video and wrote, Great Bala Sahab Thackeray was one of my favorite icons, his biggest fear was that the Shiv Sena would someday form a coalition and become a Congress. I want to know what they must be feeling today after seeing this condition of their party? This video was also very viral when the Shiv Sena formed the government in alliance with the Congress and NCP, leaving the BJP in Maharashtra.

Kangana questions Sonia Gandhi

Not only this, Kangana has also tweeted for Sonia Gandhi that as a woman, do they not mind that the Maharashtra government is doing so with Kangana? Kangana asked, can you not ask your party to uphold the principles of the constitution which Dr. Ambedkar gave us.

Kangana gave message in strict language to Uddhav Thackeray

Recently, BMC had vandalized Kangana’s Mumbai office, saying there was illegal construction. Kangana is very upset since this. Angry, he tweeted a video against Uddhav Thackeray. In which he gave a message in strict language to Uddhav Thackeray. They had said, today my house is broken, tomorrow your pride will be broken. After this, a case was also registered against CM Uddhav Thackeray for using foul language.

Kangana said – no money, will work only from the broken office

Kangana filed an application against BMC in Bombay High Court. On which the hearing has been postponed. Kangana also went to take stock of her office. Seeing the broken office, despair was clearly visible on his face. After this Kangana had tweeted that she does not have the money to get the office renovated and she will work from the broken office.