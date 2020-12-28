Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is always in the headlines for some reason or the other. She is a very active celebrity on social media. Recently, Kangana was seen enjoying hawking with the family, whose pictures she also posted on social media. During this time, he also wrote a poem. Kangana has shared a poem read in her own voice on social media along with her hiking video.

Kangana said do not excuse my ashes in the Ganges

Along with sharing the video, Kangana has written in the caption, inspired by hiking, has written a new poem ‘ash’. Watch it whenever you have time. Kangana, who is seen hiking in the video, says in her poem in the background, ‘Don’t shed my ashes in the Ganges. Every river goes along with the ocean. I am scared of the depths of the ocean. I want to touch the sky. Spread my ashes on the mountains. When the sun rises, I can touch it.

Wrote a new poem called Rakh (Rakh) got inspired while hiking, do watch when you can ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FdMeQ1TYxY – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 27, 2020

Photo of hiking trip also shared

In the video, Kangana is having fun with her family in the snow. He was accompanied by his sister Rangoli sister-in-law Ritu and nephew Prithvi on this trip. Kangana shared a photo of this hiking trip and wrote in the caption that, yesterday she went hiking with the family. It was a great experience. My sister is an Instagram queen. They are aware of all filters. They taught me how to use them.

Has already shared a poem

Please tell that Kangana Ranaut had written a poem with the title Akash earlier and shared it on social media. In this poem, he talked about the sky.

Poem I wrote and shot this summer, as winter approaches reminiscing Aasman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AairtGXdjh – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 1, 2020

As far as the work front is concerned, the shooting of Kangana’s ‘Thalaivaa’ film has been completed. Currently, she is preparing for Dhakad and Tejas.

