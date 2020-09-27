Kangana Ranaut is always in the headlines for her statements. Even on social media, she always speaks on some issue. But recently Kangana shared a lovely post. Kangana shared a photo with her brother and sister. While sharing this photo, Kangana shared a child with Lika, my mother before us, who is no more, I am a child trapped between elder sister and younger brother. Sometimes it seems that we are a single consciousness divided into 3 parts.

My mother had a child before us who did not make it, I am the middle child caught between older sister and younger brother often feel we are one consciousness split in three ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z2DcNeROhd – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 27, 2020

Earlier Kangana shared a photo with the nephew and wrote, ‘There is a little boy who stole my face, laughter and my hair colors. Why didn’t anyone say anything to this boy who stole my heart. ‘

Big statement about casting couch

Recently, Kangana has made big claims about casting couch in Bollywood. Actually, while talking to a channel, Kangana talked about the pressure of casting couch and female actresses in Bollywood. Kangana said that no matter how successful a actress is, but if they have to do a film, they have to please the director or the actor.

The daughter-in-law of pregnant mother-in-law will take care, the story of this serial will change the viewer

Not only this, Kangana also told that some big superstars expect the actress on the set to behave like a wife with them.

Kangana said, ‘I do not say that I am generalizing everyone, but whoever I have met, A list, B list and big superstars. They all expect the actress to behave like a wife with them. The next movie comes, then the next hero arrives. This is true of the industry.