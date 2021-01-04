Actress Kangana Ranaut revealed in a new tweet that the makers of Dhaka include an award-winning Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata in France. He also said that this ‘acclaimed international action crew’ is working on the Dhakad film, which will be a world class spy thriller film.

Kangana shared some photos, writing, “For Dhakad we have the famous French director of photography Tetsuo Nagata, his Academy Award winning works such as ‘La V en Rose’ have served as an inspiration to the whole world. It is expected to make a world class spy thriller with this internationally known international action crew. ”

On the new year, Kangana hosted a brunch for the ‘Dhakad’ team and thanked them for working tirelessly even on a holiday. He also shared pictures and videos of this time and expressed his eagerness about the film.

One of his tweets reads, “Dhakad team and our Chief, our director Raji Ghai, who is India’s top advertising film maker, this is his first film but it is great to work with him.”

Kangana was seen firing with a machine gun in the teaser of Dhaka. In an earlier statement, he had said that the film would be a turning point for Indian cinema, as it is a female-oriented action film being made on a large scale.

Dhakad was at the center of a controversy in March last year, when there were reports about filmmaker Ahmed Khan saying that Kangana’s ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ was a flop film and to compensate for the same loss. The film is coming.

After this, Kangoli’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel had taunted Ahmed by tweeting and even called him a ‘tyrannical’ filmmaker. The director and producer of Dhakad had also tweeted that the film was very good. Later, Rangoli revealed that Ahmed had apologized to Kangna, saying that she had been misrepresented.