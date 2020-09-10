The BMC was vandalized on Wednesday in the office of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, known for her impeccable style. At the same time, Kangana also reached Mumbai on the same day and visited her office on Thursday. Resentment was evident on the face of the actress during the office visit. At the same time, after the action of BMC, people have come in support of Kangana and she was thanking everyone. After returning from her office, the actress spoke her mind.

Kangana said – no money to renew

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, ‘My office was going to open on January 15. After this Corona targeted us all, due to which most of us did not work. There is no money to renovate it, I will work with those devastated offices. This devastated office is a symbol that if a woman who dares to rise in this world happens to her.

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet

Kangana kept staring at the debris in the office

Earlier, Kangana reached her office in Ranaut’s car and kept staring at the debris from inside the vehicle for a few minutes. After this, she got down from the car and went inside the office and alternately went to the ground floor, first floor and second floor. During this, Nirasha was seen in his eyes after seeing the office debris. After stopping there for about 15-20 minutes, Kangana left for home without saying anything.

Hearing adjourned till 22 September

Let us tell that the case was heard in the Bombay High Court on Thursday in the case of breaking the house of Kangana Ranaut as illegal by BMC. In which both the parties demanded the time on which the court has adjourned the hearing of the case till 22 September.

Nothing is broken in the office till September 22 and will not be added: Court

The Bombay High Court said that it would be heard after the 22nd. The court also said that nothing will be broken or added to the office by 22 September. The office’s electricity and water pipeline is cut. It also prohibited the restoration.