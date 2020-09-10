Highlights: When BMC broke Kangana’s office, they said Babur and Babar’s team

Sanjay Raut said, “Babri we broke, what do you call us?”

Asked about the vandalism in Kangana’s office, ask the BMC commissioner why he just took action

Sanjay Raut said if Kangana apologizes then it will not be a thing

Mumbai

Kangana has been targeted once again through ‘Saamana’ in the ongoing dispute between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena. On Kangana’s office demolition, the actress tweeted and wrote Babur to the BMC team. Reacting to this, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said, “We are the ones who demolish Babri, what do you call us?” Apart from this, he has said that if Kangana apologizes, there will be no dispute.

Sanjay Raut has said that we are the ones who break Babri, what do you teach us. However, Sanjay has not written the name of Kangana Ranaut in this sarcasm. He has responded to Kangana’s Babar tweet in gestures.

Kangana said Babur on breaking the bungalow, Raut reminded Babri

Kangana Ranaut said on Sanjay Raut’s statement, publicly gave the title of ‘Haramkhor girl’, now where …

‘Ask BMC Commissioner why action was taken at this time’

The Shiv Sena leader said that the action taken by the Manpa (BMC) is his. Why BMC took this action at this time, only BMC commissioner can answer this. They should be questioned. He said that if anyone violates the rules, then action is taken.



Kangra Ranaut hit back at Shiv Sena for ‘traitor, dishonest …’ – ‘No fear, no bow … I can give blood’



‘No dispute if you withdraw the word’

Sanjay Raut said that no action has been taken in retaliation. She (Kangana Ranaut) is an artist and lives in Mumbai. The language he used for Mumbai and Maharashtra is not appropriate. If Kangana withdraws her words then there is no dispute.