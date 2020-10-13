The queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has always been in the news for her childlessness. At the same time, the daughter of Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan (Aamir Khan), Ira Khan (Ira Khan) shared a video of her on social media, in which she said that she has been suffering from depression for the last 4 years. After the video of Ira, there has been a debate on social media. Now among all this, Kangana Ranaut has also posted a post on social media which is becoming quite viral.

Recently Kangana wrote on her Twitter account- ‘I was 16 when I faced physical abuse. At that time my sister was a victim of acid attack, I was also taking care of them and I often face the anger of the media. There can be many reasons for depression. Generally, it is very difficult for children from scattered families. That is why it is very important to keep the family connected.

At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important. https://t.co/0paMh8gTsv – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

Now after Kangana’s tweet, everyone is guessing on social media that this tweet is not pointing towards the divorce of Ira’s parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutt. Let us tell you that Aamir Reena did love marriage. But after 16 years, both decided to separate from each other and got divorced. After her divorce from Reena, Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005.