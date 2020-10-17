Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is once again at the center of the discussion and is not taking her name for the problems. After the FIR was registered in Karnataka, the Bandra court of Mumbai has now ordered an FIR against actress Kangana Ranaut for spreading communal hatred through tweets and interviews. According to media reports, a petition was filed in the court by the petitioners named Munna Varali and Sahil Ashraf Syed, seeking to register an FIR on Kangana’s tweet as provocative.

According to media reports, the petition alleged that Kangana is creating a gap between Hindu and Muslim artists through her tweets and interviews on TV channels. Kangana’s trouble may increase further after this court order and FIR is filed.

Kangana Ranaut tightens grips, FIR lodged for tweet on farmers

Earlier on October 13, the Karnataka Police had registered a case against Kangana for her comments on people opposing the agricultural laws recently passed by the central government. The Tumakuru police registered the case on court orders. In fact, advocate Ramsh Nayak recently filed a complaint against Kangana’s post in a Twitter message, saying that it hurt her feelings and action should be taken against the actress for this.

It is worth noting that Kangana in her tweet released on September 21, said that those who opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) want to create an atmosphere of terror in the country by opposing agricultural laws. On the directions of the Tumakuru court, a case has been registered against Kangana under various sections.