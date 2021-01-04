Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been continuously targeting the Maharashtra government for the past several months. Since the Twitter war that started after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his clash with the state government has been happening from time to time. Now the Congress and NCP, allies in the Maharashtra government, have hit back at Kangana and made serious allegations against the BJP. Congress-NCP has said that Kangana Ranaut is speaking against the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government as per BJP’s instructions. He said that this BJP has sinned, which cannot be washed away, even if it apologizes to the people of Maharashtra.

After Kangana Ranaut attacked Shiv Sena leader Urmila Matondkar, the ruling parties said the people of Maharashtra would take a stand on the betrayal of the BJP. Kangana had targeted Urmila Matondkar for buying office. He wrote in tweeting, “Dear Urmila ji, the Congress is breaking even the hard work I have made for myself. In truth, only 25-30 cases have been started by making BJP happy. I wish I were as intelligent as you, and would have made the Congress happy. How stupid am I, no? ‘

Kangana Ranaut, through her tweet, was referring to Urmila’s office, which she bought in the commercial area for three crore rupees shortly after joining the Shiv Sena. Matondkar also retorted that he had bought this property by selling another property he had bought with his own money. They also have records for this.

Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji maine jo khud ki mehnat se ghar banaye woh bhi Congress tod rahi hai, sach mein BJP ko khush karke mere haath sirf 25-30 cases he lage hain, kash main bhi aapki tarah samajhdar hoti toh congress ko khush karti, kitni bevakoof hoon main , nahin? pic.twitter.com/AScsUSLTAA – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 3, 2021

Congress reverses on BJP

Congress state general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that it has been established that BJP was behind the conspiracy to discredit Maharashtra and Mumbai. Ranaut herself has admitted that she was trying to please the BJP. This proves that the Mumbai police and BJP were behind the conspiracy (planned during the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput case) to discredit Maharashtra. BJP cannot even wash away its sins, even if it apologizes to the people of Maharashtra. We condemn the BJP.

BJP busted: NCP

Rohit Pawar, the grandson of NCP MLA and party chief Sharad Pawar, also lashed out at the BJP. In her tweet in Marathi, she said, “We should congratulate Kangana for her candid speaking that she is targeting the Maharashtra government to please the BJP.” By doing this, they have exposed BJP. Now the people of Maharashtra will decide about this ‘betrayal’ by the BJP. ”