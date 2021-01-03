According to media reports, the actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar (Urmila Matondkar) has bought a property worth 3 crores in which she will have an office. At the same time, as soon as the news spread that Urmila had bought crores of property for the office, it was said that Kangana Ranaut was going to be silent. So his funny reaction has come out on this, in which he has fiercely heard Urmila.

Stiff on Urmila

Kangana Ranaut tweeted this news related to Urmila Matondkar and wrote that I wish she was as smart as Urmila. She wrote that she is building a house with such hard work, but it is also being broken. Not only this, he also called himself an idiot. In this tweet, he has also tagged Urmila Matondkar.



Although no reaction of Urmila Matondkar has come on this tweet so far, but people are definitely waiting for their reaction. Before the new year, Urmila targeted Kangana. When she went to visit the temple of Siddhivinayak and Mumba Devi. He had then described Mumbai as his beloved city. Commenting on this, Urmila taunted Kangana. Although Kangana did not give any answer to this, but now she has definitely taken revenge in her own style.

Kangana is busy shooting for Dhakad

Talking about Kangana Ranaut’s professional life, she has become busy in Abhay Dhakad after shooting Thalivei. Shooting of this film is to begin from this month. Recently, a picture of Kangana with the team of Dhakkar was revealed in which Arjun Rampal was also seen together. These pictures were shared by Kangana herself from her Twitter account. And he also said a lot in praising the director of the film.

Also read: Anil Kapoor, who arrived at The Kapil Sharma Show, has a lot of fun, asked Kapil – ‘Why do you refuse my offer every time?’