Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently told via social media that she has been suffering from depression for 4 years. Kangana Ranaut’s reaction has been revealed on the video of Ira’s depression. Kangana says that it is very difficult for the children of a broken family.

Kangana tweeted, At the age of 16, I was facing a fight, taking care of my sister alone who was burnt with acid. There can be many causes of depression but generally it is very difficult for the children of a broken family, a traditional family system is very important.

At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important. https://t.co/0paMh8gTsv – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

What did ira say

Ira shared a video on World Mental Health Day and said, ‘I have been in depression for almost 4 years. I am clinically depressed. I also went to the doctor to get it treated. Now I feel better than before. For the past 1 year, I wanted to do something about mental health but I could not understand what to do. Then I thought I would take you on my journey.

Ira continued, ‘Let’s start where it started. What am I depressed about? I have everything..not it? ‘

Sharing his video, Ira wrote, ‘A lot is going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful, easy and fine but not right, that’s life. ‘