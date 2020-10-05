Recently, Kangana shared some of her selfie on social media and told that she is going south for the film ‘Thalaivi’. Now he has shared some pictures from the set of his film.

Kangana Ranaut has written, ‘Good morning friends. Some of these photos are of the discord yesterday (Sunday) with Talented Director AL Vijay. Although there are many best and comfortable places in the world, there is a set of tlivey for me.

Let me tell you that Kangana recently shared glimpses of dance rehearsal for the film ‘Thalaivi’ on social media. Kangana Ranaut and Choreographer shared the pictures on social media.

The film is a biopic of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The film is directed by AL Vijay and the script is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, author of ‘Bahubali’ and ‘Manikarnika’. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release in theaters on June 26, 2020, but due to Corona, the shooting had to be stopped midway.