In its affidavit on the petition filed by the Bombay High Court seeking compensation of Rs 2 crore for the alleged illegal demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow, the BMC on Friday said the petition was an abuse of legal process.The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its affidavit requested the court to dismiss Ranaut’s petition and impose a fine on him for filing such a petition. According to the affidavit, “The writ petition and the relief sought therein abuses the legal process.” The petition should not be considered and it should be dismissed with fine. ”

On 9 September, BMC took the action of sabotage in Ranaut’s bungalow alleging illegal construction. The BMC action was stayed by the court on the same day after Ranaut approached the High Court. Subsequently, on 15 September, Ranaut in his amended petition demanded Rs 2 crore as compensation for the BMC action.