Everybody has an opinion on everything. In the film industry, whether it is about exploitation or the old incident related to drugs, she speaks openly in front of the whole world. Kangana’s style may have worried her mother. Kangana has mentioned this in a tweet and told that her mother is fasting for her marriage.

Kangana spoke to her mother on phone

Kangana has tweeted, telephoned Mataji anxiously last night and asked, how did she feel like the interview started crying, I started fasting for your marriage, you keep telling dirty incidents that happened to you all over the world. Now the phone seems to be coming, they intend not to cry, what should be done?

Kangana responded to Haters – please keep your mouth shut

Please tell that Sushant Singh Rajput is raising voice in the Rajput case from the very beginning. Kangana had interviewed the recent TV channel on this. Some people are also criticizing her that she is bringing a ‘personal agenda’ under the guise of this case. Kangna has responded to such people in her latest Twitter post. Kangana tweeted from her official handle, all those well-wishers who want me to suffer silently, who ignores Sushant’s harassment complaint, they Tell me that this is not about me, please keep your mouth shut.

Kangana said. She also hangs with a fan

Kangana wrote this tweet in response to a user. In this she was speaking in a TV interview. In this, he said that she would also hang on the fan. Kangana also questioned why she should not comment on Sushant’s case even though she herself has faced such incidents in her career.

Manikarnika told the conspiracy conspiracy

Kangana has written in another tweet that the contravention involving Manikarnika was also to ruin her and her career. When I took full responsibility for the release of the film, I prayed to Mahakal.