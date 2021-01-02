Kangana Ranaut’s name is also known for her strong acting and her frankness. Unlike the Bollywood trends, Kangana is unimpressed on the issues going on in the country. On the other hand, in terms of fashionable style, Kangana is more confident in creating a style statement herself rather than following a trend.

Kangana’s stylish style came in front of the fans, seeing which fans praised her. Recently, Kangana’s gym look was seen, in which Kangana was seen wearing H&M’s straight cut tshirt and lower while leaving the gym. One reason for her t-shirt praise is that while celebrities keep expensive things in their list, Kangana prefers a different look by not taking pressure on herself.

Kangana Ranaut’s t-shirt is said to be worth about 990 rupees in Indian currency. This t-shirt looks quite good on him as well. Kangana has always been known for her fashion and style. Kangana went to see Ganapati Bappa in the past. During that time Kangana was seen in the traditional Marathi getup, which was greatly liked by the fans.