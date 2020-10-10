Kangana Ranaut has come on Twitter in the past. She keeps posting small and big things related to her life on social media. Recently he wished his brother a birthday on Twitter. Some old photographs were also shared with it. Kangana posted a special picture and said that due to this, there have been a lot of quarrels at her house.

With brother, fights over mother-father’s picture

Kangana shared a photo of her mother and father. In this picture, Kangana’s mother has her brother in the lap. Kangana has written, I always wondered when these people went out to hide these photographs from their daughters. This picture has led to many fights at home.

Kangana said, Rangoli is with brother

Kangana has posted this picture with pictures of her brother. In this, his sister Rangoli is in a picture with brother. People considered him Kangana, on which he has told that there are Rangoli with brother.

Kangana used to ask ‘Bhaiya’ from Mata Rani

Kangana wrote on her brother’s birthday that when visiting the temple in childhood, her grandmother used to say in her ear, ‘Tell me, Mother Rani give me a brother. Kangana told that she used to pray with closed eyes without understanding the meaning of these words.

Kangana Ranaut wished her brother a happy birthday, told- what she used to say to Goddess mother when she visited the temple in childhood