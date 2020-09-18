For the past several days, due to some disputed statement, they are in the headlines. Meanwhile, he has also been ‘messed up’ by the Maharashtra government. Through constant tweets and interviews, she is attacking industry colleagues, Maharashtra Police and Shiv Sena. Now on Thursday she has made a tweet, in which it is written that even though she seems to be a fighter, she does not start a fight. ‘Kangana has tweeted, even though I look like a fighter but it is not true, my record is that I have never started a fight, if someone proves me wrong, I will leave Twitter. I never start a fight just end every fight. Lord Krishna had said that if someone comes to quarrel, then he should not say no.

Confronted by Anurag Kashyap, said- retarded

Recently, Kangana has confronted Anurag Kashyap in his post. Kangana had tweeted, I am a satrap, can cut my head but cannot bow my head. To this, Anurag Kashyap had replied, there is only one sister – only Manikarnika. You take four five and go to China.

Kangana in the discussion due to the statements from the past several days

Kangana has spoken against many people associated with the film industry. He described Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra as ‘movie mafia’, while Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt were targeted for ‘nepotism’. Taapsee, Swara and Richa Chadha, who run Deepika Padukone’s ‘Business of Depression’, have been called ‘B Grade Actress’ and Recently Urmila Matondkar as ‘Soft Porn Star’.