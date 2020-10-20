Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is busy with her brothers’ wedding preparations these days. Soon, the clarinets of the wedding of two brothers are going to be played in the house. And rituals have also started. Kangana herself is giving this information from her social media account. Today, he has shared a video of Bhai Karan’s Turmeric Ceremony. In which all the sisters are seen applying turmeric.

Brother Akshat-Karan is going to get married

Let us tell you that Kangana Ranaut’s two brothers Akshat and Karan are going to get married. In whose preparations Kangana ji is busy with her life. At the same time, Kangana is also sharing videos of the rituals before the wedding on social media, in which she is seen having a lot of fun. The special thing is that there are two marriages in the house in three weeks, so it is seen quite bright in their house. Today, his brother Karan had a turmeric ceremony.

After Rangoli’s wedding for more than a decade there was no wedding in the family all thanks to me but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities, two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today ???? pic.twitter.com/9SCl95c2OG – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 20, 2020

Kangana while sharing the video of the turmeric ceremony on Twitter wrote –

“It has been more than a decade, there has been no marriage at home since Rangoli’s wedding, but today our house has turned into a wedding celebration because of our brothers – Karan and Akshat. Two in three weeks Weddings have to happen, today Karan has turmeric. ”

Kangana was seen wearing a red dress

Kangana Ranaut chose a red color for Karan’s turmeric ceremonies in which she looked very beautiful. During this time, along with his sister Rangoli, other members of the family were also seen who were enjoying all the turmeric ceremonies.

Akshat’s turmeric video was also shared

At the same time, two days before this, Kangana also shared a video of Bhai Akshat’s turmeric. In which both sisters were seen wearing saris. Kangana wore a greenish golden color plain sari for this ceremony and wore heavy necklaces and earrings with it. In which she looked very beautiful.

Kangana will be seen in Thalavi soon

Actress Kangana Ranaut is going to be seen in Thalavi film soon. Which is based on Jayalalithaa. Kangana will be seen in the role of Jayalalithaa in this film. She is busy shooting for the moment, but taking time out of the film, she is joining every ritual related to the wedding of the brothers. Apart from Thalaivi, she will also be seen in Tejas and Dhakad.