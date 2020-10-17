Wedding preparations are going on at the house of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Yes, Kangana Ranaut’s younger brother Akshat is going to get married in November next month and her programs have started. Recently, Kangana shared this video of a video of her brother’s wedding on social media and gave this good news to the fans.

Kangana has shared a video of her younger brother Akshat applying turmeric. While sharing this video, Kangana wrote, ‘Today some pictures of my brother Akshat’s congratulations, congratulations is a tradition of Himachal. The first invitation to the wedding is given in the maternal uncle’s house, Akshat’s wedding is in November, everyone is invited from today Therefore, it is called congratulations.



In the video, along with the women of Kangana’s family, her sister Rangoli Chandel is also seen. Simultaneously, traditional songs of Himachal are also heard in the background of the video. Let me tell you that Kangana recently reached her home in Manali after completing the shooting schedule of her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’.