Queen Kangana Ranaut of Bollywood is in a lot of headlines these days. Kangana is also very active on social media these days. She often shares her beautiful pictures with fans, which is also well liked on social media. Now in this way, a new picture of Kangana is becoming quite viral on social media, in which she is lying among many flowers.

…. I am a river of fire and have to drown. pic.twitter.com/L2cusMIPIS – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 29, 2020

Recently, Kangana Ranaut has shared the caption with flowers on her official twitter account, caption – ‘There is a river of fire and you have to drown.’ Let me tell you that these days Kangana Ranaut is spending time with her family in her hometown Himachal Pradesh, not in Mumbai. These days Kangana’s mood looks quite romantic. Kangana also writes poetry with her beautiful picture on the day. Earlier also Kangana had posted some pictures of her with sunflower flowers on social media, which her fans liked very much. While sharing the pictures, Kangana also wrote a caption of love. He wrote – ‘With the color of flowers, you can get daily written with the pen of the heart’.

Let us tell you that the issue of breaking the office of Kangana by BMC is now going on in the court. His lawyer Birendra Saraf has also presented pictures of Kangana’s broken office in the court. According to the sources, on the Kangana case, Justice Kathawala told him – ‘There have been many cases with us when we asked the corporation to break some places but they did not break it.’