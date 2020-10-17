Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been very active ever since she came on social media. She is constantly associated with her fans and shares special messages for them. On the first day of Navratri, Kangana shared an old picture of her and gave a special message to the fans with best wishes.

Kangana has shared an old picture of her in which she is seen worshiping in the temple. With this picture, Kangana wrote, ‘Shiva without Shakti is the absolute zero. It means that Shakti is everything and it has immense potential. Let us work on enhancing our energy system this Navratri. ‘

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana returned to her house Manali after completing the schedule of her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’. Now Kangana has started hard training for her upcoming films ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhakad’, whose videos she also shared on social media. The shooting of ‘Tejas’ is going to start in December in which Kangana will be seen as a fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force. Shooting for ‘Dhakad’ is expected to begin next year and Kangana will be seen in an action avatar of a detective.