Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has congratulated her fans on Navratri through social media. On this auspicious occasion, he has also written a special message for fans. Kangana has shared a picture on her Twitter account, in which she is seen worshiping in the temple.

While sharing the photo, Kangana wrote in the caption, ‘Shiva is the ultimate zero. Power has a role in energy, it means that power is everything. There is immense potential in Navratri. Let’s work to increase our energy. ‘ Kangna’s fans are commenting on this tweet and wishing the actress Durga Puja.

Shiva is absolute nothingness Shakti is the play of energy which means Shakti is everything #Navaratri has tremendous possibilities, let’s work on enhancing our energy system # Navratri2020 pic.twitter.com/6lPoICCI7p – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

It is known that Kangana will soon be shooting for her upcoming films Tejas and Dhakad. Prior to this, he has started taking training. Recently, Kangana showed some glimpse of training to the fans through social media. She shared a video of her on her Twitter account, in which she was seen boxing, handstand and kicking exercises with the trainer.

Sharing this video on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut wrote in the caption, ‘I have started action training for my upcoming’ Tejas’ and ‘Dhakad’. I am playing the roles of Fauji and Spy in these films. Further, he took a dig at MP Jaya Bachchan’s thali comment that the Bollywood thali might have given me a lot but after the success of Manikarnika, I too have given Bollywood the first action heroine.