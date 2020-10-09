What is going on in Kangana Ranaut’s life, you can know by looking at her social media account. She keeps sharing every minor update related to her life. Not only the country and the world, she also posts things related to her family on social media. Recently he has wished the birthday with some old photographs on his brother’s birthday.

Birthday wishes with dear message to brother

Kangana has written, When I was younger and whenever I used to go to the temple, my grandmother used to say in my ear, ‘Mother Goddess give me a brother, without understanding the meaning of these words, I would close my eyes and repeat this … Ha Yes, Mother Rani has blessed us today and what a wonderful blessing. Happy birthday Akshat.

Kangana keeps family photos and memories

Kangana has posted pictures of her family many times before. A few days ago he wrote in a post that his mother did not have a child. After that, Rangoli, Kangana, then his younger brother was born. Kangana also loves her sister Rangoli’s son Prithviraj. She keeps sharing her cute pictures. In a post, he wrote that this little boy has stolen his heart.

