Kangana has written, When I was younger and whenever I used to go to the temple, my grandmother used to say in my ear, ‘Mother Goddess give me a brother, without understanding the meaning of these words, I would close my eyes and repeat this … Ha Yes, Mother Rani has blessed us today and what a wonderful blessing. Happy birthday Akshat.
Kangana keeps family photos and memories
Kangana has posted pictures of her family many times before. A few days ago he wrote in a post that his mother did not have a child. After that, Rangoli, Kangana, then his younger brother was born. Kangana also loves her sister Rangoli’s son Prithviraj. She keeps sharing her cute pictures. In a post, he wrote that this little boy has stolen his heart.
A boy stole Kangana Ranaut’s heart, posted a photo and wrote – Why doesn’t anyone say anything
