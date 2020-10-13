Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again targeted the Uddhav government of Maharashtra on Tuesday. This time, Kangana has reacted to the controversy over religious places in Maharashtra. He tweeted about opening a bar restaurant in Mumbai and keeping the temple closed. Kangana has described Uddhav Thackeray government as Gunda government.

On the controversy of religious places, actress Kangana tweeted, “Nice to hear that our Governor Sir questioned the Gunda government. The goons opened bar-restaurants and cleverly kept the temples closed. ” Along with this he imposed the hashtag governor.

It is known that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Uddhav Thackeray wrote to each other about the opening of religious places in Maharashtra. Simultaneously, the BJP demanded the opening of the temples. Governor Koshiyari had said in a letter on Monday that three delegations had asked him to reopen the shrines.

Nice to know Gunda government is being questioned by Honourable Governor sir, Gundas have opened bars and restaurants but strategically keeping temples shut. Sonia Sena is behaving worse than Babur Sena …. #Governor https://t.co/qgLDxB9erd – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 13, 2020

In a letter to the Chief Minister, he said, “Are you getting any divine inspiration that you are not opening the temple?” Are you suddenly secular? At first you used to hate this word. ”

In response, Uddhav Thackeray said that his Hindutva does not require the seal of Governor Koshyari. Thackeray wrote, “As it was not right to suddenly introduce lockdown, it would not be right to completely remove it all at once. And yes, I am a person who follows Hindutva. My Hindutva does not need your seal. ” Thackeray said whether secularism is not an important part of the constitution, in whose name you took oath when you became the Governor.

BJP also surrounded Uddhav government

At the same time, BJP opened a front against the Maharashtra government to open religious places closed due to Corona lockdown. Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party protested in Mumbai on Tuesday demanding the opening of other temples, including the Siddhivinayak temple in Maharashtra, and demanded the temples be opened.

Kangana has surrounded the Uddhav government many times

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been continuously attacking the Uddhav government for some time. Kangana Ranaut has been very vocal since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Some time back he had criticized the Mumbai Police, after which Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had targeted him. This thing had increased so much that Kangana and Shiv Sena later came face to face. Meanwhile, BMC also demolished a part of his Mumbai-based office citing illegal construction.