Kangana wrote in tweet, Yogi Adityanath has faith
Kangana tweeted, I have full faith in Yogi Adityanath ji, just as Priyanka Reddy’s rapist was shot at the same place where he raped and burnt her alive, we want the same sentimental, natural and passionate justice Hathras incident.
Kangana demanded to shoot the rapist publicly
Earlier Kangana had tweeted that the rapists should be shot in public, what is the solution to these gang-rapes that grow every year? There is a lot of shame and sadness for the country. We are ashamed that we could not do anything for the girls.
Swara Bhaskar demanded resignation from UP CM
At the same time, Swara Bhaskar has demanded the resignation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath on this matter. Swara has tweeted and written that there is a rape epidemic in Uttar Pradesh, Hathras case is just one example.
