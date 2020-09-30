The incident of gang rape in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh has boiled over the entire country. Her death after the 19-year-old girl’s confinement brings back memories of the Nirbhaya incident. Bollywood celebrities are also reacting to the incident on social media. The rapist was asked to shoot publicly. Now he has expressed confidence in him by tweeting for UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Kangana wrote in tweet, Yogi Adityanath has faith

Kangana tweeted, I have full faith in Yogi Adityanath ji, just as Priyanka Reddy’s rapist was shot at the same place where he raped and burnt her alive, we want the same sentimental, natural and passionate justice Hathras incident.

Kangana demanded to shoot the rapist publicly

Earlier Kangana had tweeted that the rapists should be shot in public, what is the solution to these gang-rapes that grow every year? There is a lot of shame and sadness for the country. We are ashamed that we could not do anything for the girls.

Swara Bhaskar demanded resignation from UP CM

At the same time, Swara Bhaskar has demanded the resignation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath on this matter. Swara has tweeted and written that there is a rape epidemic in Uttar Pradesh, Hathras case is just one example.