Received threats of rape
Kangana started getting rape threats in the comment section of this post. It also included an Odisha based lawyer named Mehndi Raza. His comment was, “There should be rape in the middle of the city.”
Lawyer said – ID hacked
However, the lawyer later stated on social media that his account was hacked. He wrote, ‘Today my Facebook ID got hacked in the evening and some objectionable comments were posted. These are not my thoughts for any woman or community. ‘
Apologized to the people
Mehndi Raza further wrote, ‘I am surprised myself and apologize for this. I request all those who have hurt feelings, they forgive me. After this, he also deleted his account. At the moment, Kangana has not reacted to this.
