Recently, an FIR was registered against Kangana Ranaut on charges of spreading communal tension. The actress also had a reaction on social media on this. Kangana posted, ‘Who is fasting on Navratri? Pictures of today’s celebrations, I am also fasting. Meanwhile, an FIR was registered against me. It seems that Pappu army is dominating me in Maharashtra. Don’t miss me more, I’ll be there soon. ‘

Received threats of rape

Kangana started getting rape threats in the comment section of this post. It also included an Odisha based lawyer named Mehndi Raza. His comment was, “There should be rape in the middle of the city.”

Lawyer said – ID hacked

However, the lawyer later stated on social media that his account was hacked. He wrote, ‘Today my Facebook ID got hacked in the evening and some objectionable comments were posted. These are not my thoughts for any woman or community. ‘

Apologized to the people

Mehndi Raza further wrote, ‘I am surprised myself and apologize for this. I request all those who have hurt feelings, they forgive me. After this, he also deleted his account. At the moment, Kangana has not reacted to this.