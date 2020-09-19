Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is in discussion about her many statements these days. Recently, he criticized Shiv Sena and called Mumbai as Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, which he was strongly opposed to. After this, BMC broke some parts of his office in Mumbai, saying it was illegal. During that time Kangana reached Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh and came back to Himachal after checking her office. These days she is spending time with her family in Himachal. Now Kangana has shared a photo of her, seeing which fans are praising her.

Kangana has posted this picture on her Instagram account. In this photo, she is seen relaxing. Fans are giving their feedback on this photo of them. One user wrote, ‘Full power.’ Another user wrote, ‘This girl is taking Nacha’s sun bath to the whole world. I like this girl’s guts a lot. ‘ At the same time, a user has called them ‘lioness’.

Earlier, Kangana had said that she is considered a fighter, but it is not. She had challenged that she would leave Twitter if anyone can prove this. Kangana tweeted, ‘I may look like a fighter, but it is not true. My record is that I have never started a fight. If anyone can prove it, I will leave Twitter. I have not started any fight, but have definitely finished it. Lord Krishna has said that when someone challenges you to fight, never refuse it.